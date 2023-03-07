A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase how her Igbo boyfriend reacted to a sensual WhatsApp status she made

On her status, she shared a short clip in which she bared her cleavage and rocked a skimpy dress while behaving sensually

Mixed reactions have trailed her man's response to her as some thought he went too far, others found it hilarious

A Nigerian lady has released the voice note her boyfriend sent her after she shared a sensual status on WhatsApp.

The lady, who found it hilarious, tagged him a "stupid boy" adding that "he is always using Igbo to finish me.''

He blasted her over her WhatsApp status. Photo Credit: @king_creamy

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok post, she first shared the short clip she posted on her status. Wearing a cleavage-showing skimpy dress, the lady gave off sensual vibes.

Reacting to her post, he blasted her in the Igbo language, saying she behaved like a prostitute. He advised her to spread her legs to better achieve her aim.

Mixed reactions trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Precious APresh said:

"At this point i think my boyfriend and yours are either friends or brothers coz this is the exact same reaction i always get like WT*F bro."

Preshy00 said:

"Igbo boys no dey hide their mouth."

Beckysweetlife92 said:

"Igbo boys literally have problems with what u wear on statusand their own status na nonsense dey full am."

Blessing Devina said:

"Even though I no understand igbo this video too funny."

victorsunday261 said:

"Is he still learning igbo...but on a normal note he went too far with the comments.."

Mhizpinky said:

"I can’t even have the mind to post this kind of video . Cos na instant break up ( Breakfast) I will explain the video till after two weeks."

