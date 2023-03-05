A trending video shared on TikTok shows a proud daughter flaunting her mother who has several face piercings

While sharing the video via her official account, the proud daughter noted that she's very proud of her mother

Reacting to the clip, many social media users rushed to the comments section of the video to air their opinions

A Nigerian lady has caused a huge stir on Tiktok after showing off her mother with so many facial piercings.

The video shared via popular app, TikTok, showed her mother at a shopping mall with lots of piercings on her face, coloured teeth and an 'awkward' make-up.

Nigerian mum with face piercings Photo Credit: @omolarah30

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"My mum is my world thanks for everything ure the best mom ever. I love you like that. You or nobody mum. Can't trade you for anyone."

Social media reactions

@Anita Simon questioned:

"Sorry o, is your mom mad? Asking for a friend"

@Kaka commented:

"Lord of the rings."

@Epolle Palle wrote:

"Nor be small arts this. She is supposed to be in the museum."

@LOCAL MAN 1 of 1 said:

"This your own mummy nawa ooo."

@Aminah said:

"it’s her job. She does piercings for living and she is good at it."

@OMOTOLANI wrote:

"Are u guys mad y are u criticizing her mom there are just some stuff u might have done that u may not be proud of buh still yet she raise this beauty."

@Ta_Arires unisex asked:

"How many hours ur mum dey use dey do her art work for face."

Watch the video below:

