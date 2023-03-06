A Nigerian woman has caused an uproar on social media over her lamentations about her married life

The lady identified as Bella shed tears as she expressed sadness that she never expected marriage to turn out the way it did

Bella vowed never to walk down the aisle again in her life, quite to netizens' shock and astonishment

A married woman identified as Bella has tearfully told netizens that all is not well in her marriage.

The Nigerian lady made a post on TikTok wherein she could be seen in tears with a screaming caption that reads, "I will never marry again in my life."

Bella said she never expected her marriage to turn out the way it did. She however did not come out in clear terms what seemed to be the issue.

Her post went viral on the platform, as many people tried to encourage her using their marriages as examples. Others wondered what may have triggered her emotional outburst.

See her post here.

GIFTED said:

"Please don’t scare me my own marriage will be perfect just like the way bible say .. take it or leave, I have opened a big congratulations in my life."

Nurs Munachi Charles said:

"I don't really know ur story,but I will be sincere with u,1st 5 yrs of marriage is always a little difficult,cos u both are still learning each other."

lady said:

"Same here ohh I no marry.

"My baby daddy showed me hell.

"My eyes no ever dry bcuz of tears of pain."

Villageharrypotter said:

"Hehehehe me believe u??? Married woman with nose ring?? Woh I no need to hear the story na u dey at fault."

TemmyAkins said:

"Marriage is sweet when ure with the right person but my findings made me understand if uve a good partner, u will be tried."

user5968207429774 said:

"Marriage is not by i love u baby...marriage is for the matured people, not for olosho like u."

