A beautiful lady has gone online to tell people she gladly accepted her boyfriend's son after the child's mother died

The lady made a video to reveal she adopted the kid and has been taking care of him like she gave birth to him

Many TikTokers were amazed by her show of love, saying she had done a noble thing not many ladies can handle

A beautiful young lady, @kssimonee, revealed that after her boyfriend's baby mama passed away, she adopted his kid.

She did not only accept the kid, but has been treating him as if he were her biological son. A video she made on TikTok shows her carrying the kid with so much love.

The lady is taking care of the baby as if he was hers. Photo source: @kssimonee

Lady adopts boyfriend's son

On the lady's page is the description "Mommy of 1" to show that she is fully invested in the child's life.

She has many videos on her page documenting every phase of the child's life.

As of the time of this publication, the video has gathered over 7000 comments with more than two million likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

meg said:

"This is so much better than being bitter and treating the kid bad."

13Littlone said:

"As a mom thats a blessing id be happy to know if I passed a woman stepped up and loved my kids as her own much respect."

Brooke Patton said:

"And that’s the true definition of a mother figure you love others kids like your own even though you don’t have to."

Bella_Monkey2020 said:

"You are so naturally gorgeous. seriously, like a disney princess."

Jessicadontplayok backup said:

"Respect baby. I’m sure she’s looking down thankful he has you. Keep being the best mama. You’re amazing."

