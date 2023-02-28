A beautiful lady has gone viral on TikTok because of the marks on her face and other parts of the body

In the video, the beautiful lady showed off her face to the camera, and the shiny mark became obvious

The video also shows that the lady has the same mark on her hand but it is not clear if it is vitiligo

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A beautiful young lady who has shiny mark on her face and hands has gone viral on TikTok.

In a video posted by @trayceeteaa, the lady showed her face to the camera and the mark became obvious to her followers.`

The lady has been praised for her beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@trayceeteaa.

Source: TikTok

The lady also has the mark on her hands, but it is not clear if it is connected to vitiligo.

Beautiful lady goes viral because her body marks

The mark on her face and hands look very shiny and this makes her to stand out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A lot of people who have seen the video are praising the lady and are describing her as highly beautiful.

Her fans have taken to the comment section to say nice things about her.

According to Mayo Clinic:

"Vitiligo causes loss of skin color in patches. The discolored areas usually get bigger with time. The condition can affect the skin on any part of the body. It can also affect hair and the inside of the mouth."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@La’Mya said:

"Is it just me or is she like one of the most beautiful girls."

@thebrat_ reacted:

"Her skin is so cute my skin need to be like that."

@Elizabeth said:

"Soo prettyyy Ong where’s the shirt from."

@Lil Miami Thug commented:

"You look amazing marry me."

@livingstone562 said:

"You are the most beautiful girl i have ever seen in my life."

@mohamedjamall551 commented:

"Your so cute and beautiful dear."

Photos of beautiful, dark girl goes viral

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful little girl went viral because of how black her skin is.

The girl's skin is so dark and beautiful that many people praise her on Facebook.

After seeing the girl's photos, many on Facebook declared that she is a real black princess.

Source: Legit.ng