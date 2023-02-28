A little baby blessed with dark and long hair has gone viral on TikTok because of how beautiful she is

The baby was shown as she sat on a chair and smiled to the camera in a very beautiful and interesting way

Reactions have trailed the video after it was posted as many people are admiring the child and praising her in the comment section

A beautiful little girl has gone viral on TikTok because of her beauty and how long her hair is.

In the video posted by @itz.lahnie, the girl was shown wearing a brightly coloured gown and she was sitting on a chair.

The little girl has gone viral because of her long hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@itz.lahnie.

Source: TikTok

She first smiled to the camera in a lovely way, showing her two milk teeth.

Beautiful little girl with long hair goes viral

The little girl then started blinking her eyes in a lovely manner. She opens and closes her eyes as if she is playing a game.

With the way she blinked her eyes, many people would think she was an adult. The video has since gone viral and it is making many people to have baby fever.

Many people have prayed that their children would be as beautiful as the girl.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Bha bita said:

"I tap into this blessing sha."

@user1061315412808 commented:

"My baby must fine like this."

@Dreamgirl reacted:

"Fine baby."

@user4947413808081 said:

"God bless me with this beautiful baby."

@Ruthy Serwaa commented:

"Such a beautiful baby."

@Familypride said:

"Only her carry 100 people beauty, nawa oooo. Love you baby."

@Sherinsco commented:

"Lord bless me with fine baby like this."

@Ûm À J reacted:

"Please what product do you use for her hair please help a sister."

@user3424041800435 said:

"God pls bless me with this beautiful child."

@Steve Hernandez said:

"God please I need a beautiful child."

Source: Legit.ng