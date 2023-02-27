A small boy chased his older sister with a plastic "club" around the house as the girl cried out of fear

Many people who watched the video guessed that the boy had probably had enough of the ill-treatment from the girl

Among many TikTokers in the comment section were those who jokingly said the baby boy is the boss of the house

A video showing a brother chasing his sister around the house has many people saying that the kid probably has had enough.

The clip shared by @houseofhighlights disclosed that the kid wanted to stand up for himself. The grown sister manoeuvred between their parlour's chairs and table.

People wanted to know what got the boy angry as he chased his sister.

Baby kept chasing sister

Despite how the sister dribbled him around, the baby insisted on getting to the girl. While all that was happening, the mother laughed as she filmed them.

The funny thing about the video was that the older sister cried as the toddler gave her the hot chase.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 236,000 likes.

user522074 said:

"Bro said 'I just wanna talk, don't worry about this stick'."

Khai said:

"She screamin like he got a knife."

DPage845 said:

"Bro really said you forced this on yourself."

RAFAOG209 said:

"That's a real life horror film and I'm 100% invested now."

Miguel said:

"Dad was trying to buy him clubs to get him into golf early."

George67 said:

"Bro said enough is enough."

mr_back_blower said:

"Bro brought a golf club to a fist fight."

Elizabeth said:

"He runs the house and he wants her to do the dishes."

Son hangs up on dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a father (@zettiewayne2) shared a video capturing the moment his son dropped his call after he asked if he could speak to his wife on the device.

The boy initially picked up the call that came in while he was watching his cartoon. Immediately the man said, "Let me talk to your mama", the kid dropped the call.

In the short clip, the voice of the boy's mother could be heard in the background as she laughed at the kid's reaction.

Source: Legit.ng