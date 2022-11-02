A daughter has shared a lovely video of her parents acting like two young lovers despite how old they are

In the clip, her mother tried unsuccessfully to get the attention of her father who was focused on his phone

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video said that it made them believe in love as some wished their parents were like them

A Nigerian lady, @hyldababy, has shared a video of her parents and people loved it. In the clip, her mother tried hard to get her father's attention.

Obviously working on his phone, the man never gave her attention. At a point, the woman frowned and gave up.

Many people were amazed by the old couple's show of love. Photo source: TikTok/@hyldababy

Sweet love in old age

She came back later to disturb him more. The woman touched his mouth with her phone, and the man still would not look at her.

Many people who watched the video said theirs demonstrates how true love should be. Some wished their parents were as free as them.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

khumoetsiledaimane said:

"Grew up with divorced parents, they got back together after 18 year and they are so cute together️ forever laughing and playing togther like teens."

Tijesu said:

"How can I send this to my parents with my allowance staying intact. The opposite of this is what I see at home and it affects me a lot."

catherine_eko01 said:

"Let’s gather here if we can’t relate."

Falida G Juzwell said:

"My parents were best friends too... just lost him on Wednesday."

omodano said:

"She really wants to play. Swt swt lov."

Ubiebor Vwairhe said:

"Never saw this while growing up was raise by a single mum."

sommy said:

"I dunno why I see myself in this woman."

Chubby_Bones said:

"God know dis is how I want to grow old with the Man I’d get to love, playful and happy. May dis love never die."

amarachi5510 said:

"The reason I will alway believe in love no matter what."

