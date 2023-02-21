Pretty ladies who are triplets amazed many people with their dance moves performed at their university

The ladies in matching outfits and footwear said they came together for the dance after their class was done

Many people in their comment section admired their beauty as some asked if they all gained admission into the same institution

Three beautiful triplets sisters, @rosestriplet, made a dance video that got many praising them online and looking forward to having kids.

They revealed that they met after class to make the clip. Wearing matching gowns sewn from ankara fabrics, the triplets showed off moves that got people's attention.

The triplets danced after their class. Photo source: @rosestriplet

Video of beautiful triplets dancing

The pretty sisters also wore the same footwear and hairstyles to show they had a strong bond between them.

Many TikTokers who reacted to their video tried hard to guess the name of their school. Their performance was so beautiful.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 120 comments with more than 38,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

nanaaakuaa guessed their school:

"University of Energy And Natural Resources."

daviddery said:

"I love you galsgal."

Nharnhar Quarjo Blinqz said:

"I really like everything about you guys but ur foreheads de give me joy."

user1303416281238 said:

"You guys are going to be confusing ur school mates."

user7209305311918 said:

"Y'all gained admission in same school? wow."

beatricemensah825 said:

"Sisters and best friends forever."

yhaar Korkor said:

"Friday evening I saw two of u. Notre Dame road."

Lovia Bill said:

"I followed you fast my triplets....i love you gals."

Protocol said:

"I do see girls on campus beautiful."

