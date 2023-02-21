A young Nigerian lady married to a Chinese man has shown off her beautiful kids in a viral TikTok video

Calling herself Xiangyu's mum, the mother vibed to a Yoruba song as one of her children gave a bright smile

Nigerians who reacted to her video advised her to teach her kids her Yoruba culture so they can know their root

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A Nigeran lady (@maryoluwasanyawan) who also calls herself Xiangyu's mum has shown off her children born to her Chinese husband.

In a video that has gone viral with reactions mostly from Nigerians, the lady carried her newborn and sat beside her older son as they smiled for the camera.

The woman and her kids vibed to a Yoruba song, and people said her family looked so beautiful. Photo source: @maryoluwasanyawan

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady with Chinese children

Her kids looked cute. She said something to her son and they both smiled in the video as a Yoruba song played in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians who thronged her comment section had funny things to say, as many praised her for having a beautiful family.

Watch her video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 26,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Awodi41 said:

"Dis one don born Kawasaki."

CASHIESCUTZ said:

"Try Dey teach them to open their eyes well o."

Mrs Tee said:

"Thats how my eyes disappear when i smile."

fame said:

"Chinko wife."

lekan said:

"This one don born kagawa and ji sung park."

Sufian said:

"Chanchun shon shon sheen."

Cassia Exclusive Collections said:

"It will be nice seeing a Chinese speak Yoruba. abeg, teach them Yoruba oh.. no fall our hand. lovely kids."

Azanor Comfort said:

"Please try to teach them your language.God bless your family."

Kenny Bamimore said:

"His smile at the end is Priceless."

Nigerian lady dances in boss' room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady working as a maid in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) made a TikTok video that featured her boss' kids.

In the clip, the lady in a gown was dancing for her TikTok followers when the children ran in front of her and started copying the nanny's moves.

The young nanny jokingly said that the children spoilt the video and would not allow her to dance in peace.

Source: Legit.ng