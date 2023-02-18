A little boy went into a deep sleep while sitting on the driver's seat of a car and the moment was captured in a video

The video which has now gone viral on TikTok currently has over 2.7 million views as of Saturday, February 18

TikTok users who have seen the video stormed the comment section to laugh out loud and say funny things about the kid

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A boy slept off while siting on the driver's seat of an SUV and holding the steering.

In a TikTok video, posted by @cutebaby0628, the boy sat as if he was driving the car but was dozing deeply.

The baby boy sleeps off on the steering of an SUV car. Photo credit: TikTok/@cutebaby0628.

Source: TikTok

The beginning of the 48 seconds video shows the boy holding the steering with his left hand.

Boy goes viral after sleeping while holding the steering of a car

He attempted to lift his right hand towards the steering but his streght failed him and he gave up the idea.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But at last, he succeeded in holding the steering with both hands after much battle with sleep that won't let him be.

But it was when he held the steering with both hands that the sleep came with full force.

He was forced to rest his head on the steering this time. His hands soon left the steering as he dozed off completly.

The video has generated a lot of funny reactions from TikTok users after it went viral and gained over 2.7 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user3573571241883

"Cute baby don't drink and drive but you didn't listen."

@Baruch1 said:

"He's driving Tesla so no worries we can still reach our destination."

@samuelokon58933 said:

"Are we not going again?"

@OfeoO said:

"Oops! It's been a long day for this driver!"

@tabithamwilaverge said:

"My driver please wake up. We have to move."

Dad dances while backing his baby

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father who was asked to babysit danced with the child.

He used a wrapper to tie the baby on his back while he danced around the house.

The hilarious video was later posted on TikTok where it made people to laugh.

Source: Legit.ng