A lovely reunion between a Nigerian man and his immediate family has surfaced on the net and elicited reactions

The man, who has been away from the country for seven years returned to his wife and children

In a heartwarming video, his wife was emotional as she kissed him and would not let go of him

A Nigerian woman was emotional as her husband made a return to the country after seven years of living overseas.

A short clip capturing the beautiful family reunion was shared on TikTok and went viral on the social media platform.

In the video, upon seeing her husband the woman jumped on him and refused to let go.

Her children soon came into the living room and could only stare at their parents who were overwhelmed with emotions. The woman wrapped her legs around his waist as they hugged tightly while kissing.

The emotional moment stirred reactions among netizens as people congratulated the man and his family on their reunion.

A lady in the background could be heard screaming as she said it was good to see the man again.

However, the country he was residing in the past seven years was not disclosed.

