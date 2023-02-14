Two grown twins presented their hair for their mother to comb for them and she did it in a viral TikTok video

The mother's love for her twin children and how she attended to them has melted the hearts of many TikTok users

Some people who have seen the interesting video have said they are praying to be blessed with twin children

A mum of twins has gone viral after she patiently combed the hair of her two grown sons.

The nice moment was captured in a video that was posted on the TikTok handle of the twins, @twinsdiaries.

The grown twin brothers allowed their mum to comb their hair for them. Photo credit: TikTok/@twinsdiaries.

Source: TikTok

The short clip lasted for 33 seconds, but it was enough to show the inseparable bond between the mother and her children.

Mother goes viral after combing her grown son's hair

One of the sons was the first to come out from the house after dressing up and getting set for work.

He met his mother who was standing on the veranda as if she was waiting for her sons.

She had a comb in her hand and she immediately started combing his son's hair with it.

Not long after then, the second son joined his twin brother and also presented his own hair to be combed.

The moment revealed the interesting bond between the woman and her grown twin sons.

Reactions from TikTok users

@user96730378231 said:

"I am hoping to get pregnant next month. I pray God answers my prayers and gives me twins."

@user6106763629797 said:

"I pray that my boys will be like this when they are older."

@Richard Mann600 reacted:

"There is nothing like the love of a mother."

@user4781361296877 said:

"Only mama can do so."

@Agbematsi Yaw prospe commented:

"Make her feel happy and proud of having you guys."

@user8272221529172lardicharity said:

"Mummy boys. May God bless you, mama."

