It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian woman as her daughter did her marriage introduction

The woman bursted into tears and would not be consoled by her child as she graced the special occasion

Mixed reactions trailed the trending video as married folks reminisced on how their introduction went

A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with joy as her daughter began her marriage rites with the introduction.

In a touching TikTok video, the woman shed tears as she witnessed the beautiful moment.

All efforts by her daughter to console her were unsuccessful. The introduction ceremony which was held in a compound went on despite her mum's reaction.

The lady sported a purple suit on white footwear as she followed through and played her part in the ceremony with a smile on her face.

Her mum's emotional outburst melted the hearts of netizens.

Social media reactions

user6141936417890 said:

"Mother’s love."

Dani_Cee310 said:

"Congratulations to you dear..ur new home is blessed ...i tap from ur blessings."

Askaslove said:

"Congrats.

"Just imagining how my own would be because I'm mum's favorite."

user7655214301805 said:

"This going to be my mom someday, she said that she wants me to still be around even if I get married she would miss me."

Capricorn said:

"I cried also."

_mikelvicki said:

"I remember the day I was leaving my parents house to my husband’s. Da*mn!!!!! My dad. I’m his first child. My mum . Siblings. Kai."

Nuella said:

"My mum got drunk and was shouting at the top her voice “ na me get pikin wey them dey marry ooo, my pikin don reach to marry” then she started crying."

userChinelo14 said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from ur blessings Amen chaii I wish my mum will be there on my big day too."

