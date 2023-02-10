A baby who was looking so sad and sitting jumped up with great energy when mother started playing Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die

People who watched the video complimented the kid's naturally beauty and her amazing curly hair

The baby's mother said that she always dances with much joy whenever the Kizz Daniel's song is played

A mother @fatimaflatt has shared a video of kid vibing to Kizz Daniel's Rich Till I Die (RTID) latest song after she played it.

Before the woman turned on the music the baby girl had a sad countenance as she sat with her legs folded.

People said that the kid is naturally beautiful. Photo source: @fatimaflatt

Source: TikTok

How she jumped up at the start of Kizz Daniel's song amazed many. Her funny dance moves also got people praising her.

A look at her mother's page shows she has made a lot of videos of the kid and her siblings.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 29,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

no sir said:

"She said i’m trending i don’t know why."

Mely Baby said

"Awwwww!!!! She’s her mamas daughter oo!"

Yebo Lauren said:

"This one has real African blood the cutest!"

bolatito said:

"She really look like moana."

Al-ameen Ayshat said:

"When you realize you don’t have any bills to pay."

Allen Daisy said:

"The sad face at the start was saying " mummy play my song". I love this girl."

keishadragon said:

"She is too cute..and got movez to."

Ama Osei Bonsu said:

"As an adult, I still dance as this baby. I need dancing lessons ASAP."

Source: Legit.ng