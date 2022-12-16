A video making the rounds online shows a beautiful mother hyping herself and her daughter on her wedding day

In the sweet video, the proud mother gushed over being the mother of the bride as someone filmed her in action

Reacting to the sweet clip, some netizens appreciated the duo and wished for more good things to happen to them

A heartwarming video of a mother hyping up her daughter on her wedding day has melted hearts online.

In the short clip shared on TikTok by @igbankwunigeria, the woman referred to her daughter as 'beautiful' and expressed her excitement to be called her mother.

Mum hypes daughter on wedding day Photo Credit: @igbankwunigeria/TikTok

Source: UGC

She danced heartily with the bride and showed off her dance moves as eyewitnesses hailed the doting mother and daughter.

Social media reactions

@somylouis said:

"Congrats, this her rock is like pepper them very huge one. I love it."

@blisssomssy said:

"Wow. See resemblance. Congratulations."

@jennifer655 reacted:

"Aww this reminds me of my trad. My mother kept singing my praises and I even got shy to look at people cos the hype was too much. God bless all mothers."

@dennisbryannn remarked:

"May the union be blessed and may you get more blessings your way. This is the joy of motherhood."

@dubieeee added:

"Congrats proud mother and her child. happy married life and May all your dreams come through. More congratulations."

@huyg76 said:

"So cute to watch. The happiness on her face is everything. I pray I make my family happy too."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng