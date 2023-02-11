A little boy has advised ladies to call his number to receive money from him ahead of Valentine's day

In a hilarious video shared on TikTok, the cute little boy bragged about having so much money

Reacting to the video, netizens penned down funny comments as some ladies showed interest in getting cash

A cute little Nigerian boy has advised ladies in need of money to approach him for help.

In a video shared via TikTok, the cute kid showed off N1,000 notes in his pocket and stated that he's a wealthy man.

Little boy shows off his cash Photo Credit: @Aderinsola521

Source: TikTok

He further advised ladies in need of cash to celebrate on Valentine's day to call him on phone. According to him, he's not a player.

Social media reactions

@shmurda_99x said:

"I’m Abdullahi’s manager."

@__amedith4990 wrote:

"Please...who's the mother of this kid. I mean WHAT!"

@is_hard2 reacted:

"Cute little boy, he even has plenty money new money."

@harduny0025 said:

"Thereal_samuelbanks your attention is needed here ooooooooo."

@successful_temmy reacted:

"He get plenty money. I thought I heard paracetamol money, until I listened again and heard he said valentine money."

@blizzy497 added:

"He’s not a player oooooooo. Aburo bro Pablo."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng