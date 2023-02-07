A young girl who is an impressive dancer has posted a video showing when she danced to Odo, a song by Kizz Daniel

The beautiful girl who has bowl legs shined like a star as she danced and shook her waist inside a classroom

At the moment, the video has been liked multiple times on TikTok by dance lovers who are in awe of her talent

Dance lovers on TikTok have fallen in love with a young girl who knows how to dance very well.

The short video shows that the talented young girl has bowl legs, but that does not stop her from dancing.

The girl who has bowl legs dances nicely in a unique way. Photo credit: TikTok/@estherosei5.

In the video, the girl danced to Odo, a viral song by Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel. She started by moving her body in a smooth and gentle manner.

Video of a girl with bowl legs dancing

The girl was dressed in a printed gown which has a beautiful off-white colour. She was in a classroom when she started dancing.

The most beautiful moment was when she shifted to waist dance. She shook her waist so nicely that she made people fall in love with her.

Her confidence on the dance floor was unmatched and it was clear that she actually knows how to dance. The video was posted by @estherosei5.

Watch the video below:

Video of a boy dancing inside a classroom

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a little boy stole the show during a dance that happened in his classroom.

It was a general dance and all the children in the class were given an opportunity to express themselves through dance. He was dressed in shining native attire that made him stand out.

A girl opened the dance floor, but it was when the little boy started dancing that everyone's attention got drawn to the stage.

His confidence and the way he danced to the rhythm of the song made people say he is as good as Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee.

In fact, because of his powerful and impressive leg works, a lot of people said the boy is Poco Lee's son.

