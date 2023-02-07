A family has become a viral sensation on the internet owing to their unique and similar birthmark

Each member of the family, numbering eight, possesses a white shiny birthmark on their foreheads

Many netizens found it beautiful as they gushed over them, others thought it will be difficult for one to have DNA issues in such a family

A video of a family of eight with similar birthmarks on their foreheads has gone viral and go netizens talking.

One of the family members, a male adult, did a velfie which surfaced on TikTok wherein he showed the face of his loved ones.

They all have the same birthmarks. Photo Credit: (@j_whytejnr_)

Source: TikTok

From the smallest to the oldest, they all had the same white shiny birthmark on their forehead and showcased it with pride.

The mark which is believed to be vitiligo has not been confirmed but the family seemed to love it.

In the clip, they all sported white outfits which made it more eye-catching and interesting to watch.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Favrd said:

"The one right behind you with corn row braids no she was my senior in school…Tepa."

user8407121884980 said:

"I went to the same shs with one of your sisters,the one with the cornrow hairstyles,what a small world,what a nice family."

user3663799583803 said:

"I think this is a genetic condition, it's another form of vitiligo. Beautiful family."

user2472716698534 said:

"I met one person in my life with that same birthmark."

Akpos Ukale said:

"Children of the gods."

Asa odogwu said:

"Try born for their son make ur baby no carry the sign aunty na that day u go go ur papa house."

Nature said:

"Avatar family."

Siblings with shiny forehead birthmarks go viral

Source: Legit.ng