A pretty lady and her ssiter have stunned TokTok users because of the shiny birthmark they share on the fore-head

After she showed off the little kid in a video, people started asking if she gave birth to him and her answer was 'no'

Stunned TikTokers stormed her comment section to express how they fee about the birthmark which they say is so beautiful

The birthmark on the fore-head of a lady and her kid brother has made them a TikTok sensation.

In video, the lady identified as @alaijah.h was seen with her brother as they displayed the birthmark.

The lady confirmed that the birth mark runs in her family. Photo credit: TikTok/@alaija.h.

Source: UGC

The mark which run from their fore-heads towards the nose is thought to be vitiligo but this is not confirmed.

TikTokers are stunned by the similarities shared by the two siblings.

But in a separate video, she also showed off the same marks on her belly. She confirmed that it runs in her family.

It is however not known if her brother has it another place apart from his fore-head.

Vitiligo may be hereditary

Though it is not confirmed if the mark shared by the two is vitiligo, the Vitiligo Society says children whose parents have the condition stand a higher chance of having it.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users share their thoughts

@Ada. said:

"My cousin has it there."

@Pending said:

"The baby getting it too! Awww too cute!"

@Patriotfatheroffour said:

"Birthmark is an extra touch from God. Extra special."

@Sunoo said:

"I thought it was the lighting."

@yassin said:

"Who else thought that the kids birthmark look like the sun was reflecting of his head."

@TheyluvDereon commented:

"I have a birthmark on my face and it’s red."

@TheyluvDereon said:

