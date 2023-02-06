A video of an unexpected altercation involving a security man and a male customer in a bank has gone viral

The customer ascended a flight of stairs when he suddenly turned around and gave a security man a slap on the face

Mixed reactions have trailed the shocking video as people tried to attach reasons for the customer's action

A video capturing the moment a customer hit a security man hard in the face has stirred massive reactions on social media.

In the clip seen on TikTok, a man was going up a staircase in a bank when he suddenly halted, turned around and slapped a security man behind him.

The man suddenly slapped the security man. Photo Credit: babasoro

Source: TikTok

The security man who was on a phone call before he was slapped looked stunned but didn't retaliate.

The customer's action caught the attention of other bank users and staff as they all stood, looking in the direction it came from.

The man who gave the slap then began to act weirdly. The clip has amassed over one million views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

henryhenry3802 said:

"Baba wan faint."

user8670628480389 said:

"Th the security man was on the phone na, I feel pity for him."

Noral Blessing Aghe said:

"After watching for seven hundred and seventy one times I later feel sorry and pain for the security man back hand slap."

Big shark said:

"Big respect to that gentle security officer….. the innocent father on somebody just moved away without creating any scene."

zfrfz said:

"This ain’t no depression this just a random guy frustrated by the bank in the name of cash scarcity."

Abefe said:

"Maybe the man never chop today he con queue for 7 hours u say u wan close."

PJ healthcare said:

"Im sure the security man said,,,, show me love na."

