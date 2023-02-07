A video has shown the sweet moment a mother of triplets struggled to carry all her three children at once

All three kids wanted to be cuddled by their mother and they were trying to climb on her body at the same time

They made their mother become confused and restless because she did not know who to carry and leave

A family TikTok video has shown a mother of triplets trying to attend to the three children at the same time.

Her hands were full because all three babies wanted to be cuddled by their mother who was sitting on a chair.

The triplet babies wanted their mother's attention. Photo credit: TikTok/@mahdiallo25.

Source: TikTok

All the triplets struggled to climb unto her laps, and each time she carried one, another child came climbing.

Video of a mother and her triplets

Their desperation to get their mother's attention made the woman confused about who to attend to.

It was a moment that underscored what the mother goes through in nursing the triplets. As expected, the video stirred emotional reactions.

Some TikTok users who reacted said it was such a blessing that the woman's hands are filled with children.

Others appreciated her for her patience and how she handled the triplets with motherly love. The video was posted by @mahdiallo25.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@AMINAH said:

"Oh my God I wish they are mine. Lord bless me also."

@Crystal beauty saloon reacted:

"God bless you."

@Safetzain commented:

"Everybody wants mummy."

@Haja Camara said:

"It is not easy. May Allah bless them."

@mofupe said:

"Three boys! God bless them and keep you."

