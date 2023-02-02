A young mother has shared a video on TikTok showing the scary moment her little daughter slapped her newborn son

In the video, the mother screamed after witnessing the act and she warned parents not to trust toddlers

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several netizens sharing their experiences with toddlers

A doting mother has shared her experience with her little daughter and newborn son.

In the viral video, the little girl was spotted playing with the toddler and showering him with kisses on the cheeks.

Mum sees little daughter slapping newborn son Photo Credit: @noluthandsimela1/TikTok

Source: UGC

The mother thought it was a cute moment and brought out her phone to film them, only to witness a rather shocking scene.

The little girl immediately raised her hand and landed a hot slap on the baby's cheeks, which made the woman scream in fear.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

At that moment, she stopped filming and protected the newborn from his innocent little sister.

Sharing the video via TikTok, she warned parents not to trust their toddlers.

Social media reactions

@teejphiwe said:

"I went to bath n my toddler took my new born luckily I stopped him b4 leaving the house athi I wanna show my friends dat I HV Lil bro."

@pitsocwaile1_ commented:

"When you finally notice that someone took your position."

@that_bad_bitch995 stated:

"For those who are taking this personal it's just a kid doesn't know what she's doing."

@khanyithok said:

"My son also does this to his lil brother. Sometimes he gives him a lil pinch and pretends like he never did anything."

@christabelwilliam3 added:

"This what my 1year 8months son did to his little sister who is only a month old."

@lesegongolozafire added:

"Once found my son ka kettle ya hot water over my daughter's head."

@lady_gee188 said:

"To us who have more than 1 kid. We completely understand shame When the younger one becomes a toddler, they'll be the ones bullying the older 1."

Watch the video below:

Baby fights sibling over turkey meat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a strong baby successfully fought off his siblings and claimed a very big turkey leg for himself.

In a video posted by Double Helix, the baby would not allow anyone to come close to him or have a bite of the turkey meat. In the video which lasted just 20 seconds, the boy took hold of the turkey leg and took a bite of it, chewing away victoriously. He was sitting on the lap of a man thought to be his father when the fight for the turkey ensued.

Even though the turkey leg does not belong to him but to his sister, he successfully claimed the big prize, fighting off all opposition. As of January 6, the video has been viewed 332k times.

Source: Legit.ng