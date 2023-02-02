A little boy couldn't come to terms with the fact that his cherished elder sister would become a man's wife

The cute emotional lad burst into tears and could not be consoled as his sister got set to walk down the aisle

His elder sister tried to fight off the tears pooling in her eyes as she comforted her little brother with no success

A video of a little boy weeping profusely at his sister's wedding has sent social media into a frenzy.

A netizen who shared the clip on TikTok explained that the boy did not want to give his big sister out to any man.

He wept profusely. Photo Credit: TikTok/@perfectomovies

Source: UGC

Dressed cutely in native wear and a cap called taqiyah, the boy held onto his elder sister.

The bride on the other hand tried to comfort him and wiped tears off his face with her palms. A man in the background noticed the bride almost wept and cautioned her not to do so as it will spoil her makeup.

The bride quickly heeded and carefully wiped tears that had already formed in the corner of her eyes.

It was an emotional moment between the two siblings.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

0780107698 said:

"Go with him plz."

user9776047337754 said:

"I nor know where who na for dey see brother and sister when dey cry for who na for who na marriage ,no body cry for my own."

Juli e Luweero said:

"Tears are a bad sign,she is gonna cry too much."

rabiofficialgh said:

"MashaAllah blessings humdulalla it's important kid brother allow her to settle for u to be proud of her okay."

SHAMSIYA said:

"Aww I know this will happen to me when is my turn cos that our last born don’t joke with me at all."

sani Kani said:

"See this pikin U go marry am ne ? U have chance to visit am."

Naa Nuerkie said:

"Not my brother, that boy wants me to leave my father’s house as soon as possible."

