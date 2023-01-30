A curvy lady has performed a romantic waist dance for her man and the video has gone viral on TikTok

The lady said the hubby has been paying her school fees right from when she was in 100-level

Her beauty and the tantalising dance she did got several comments as people asked her not to disappoint the man

A lady on TikTok has used a nice waist dance to entertain her man who has been paying her school fees.

She posted a 42 seconds video in which she whined waist for her hubby who she referred to as her own 'odogwu.'

The lady danced to appreciate her man who has been training her from 100-level. Photo credit: @okolichidinma298.

Source: UGC

The romantic video was posted on her TikTok handle, @okolichidinma298. She revealed to her followers that the man has been training her right from when she was in 100-level.

Video of a lady dancing for her hubby

Now, she is in 400-level which means her hubby has been paying her university school fees for the past four years.

In the video, the man was sitting down when she entered with her waist dance to entertain and appreciate him.

He watched with a beautiful smile on his face, but he stood up at some points and joined the lady as she continued to whine waist for him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Uni said:

"Ezigbo odogwu. God has blessed him already."

@Flora Tochi commented:

"This is the best.. marry her then train. If not, she's free to marry someone else."

@Rare commented:

"God will bless him."

@smellnicewithtracy said:

"Chai God bless him richly."

@damisianuoluwajim reacted:

"I need this kind of man Lord."

@fabulous christabel

"Na real odogwu him be oo. Some go say dem dey fear to train you, but want make you finish make dem com marry."

@user1459335552983 said:

"GOD continue to bless him oo. Please don't disappoint him o."

Source: Legit.ng