133k TikTok users have viewed a short video of a beautiful wife who was serving food to her husband

What made the video go viral is that the lady is physically challenged as her both hands appear to be amputated

Her dedication to her husband has inspired a lot of positive comments on TikTok as the video went viral

A lady who is physically challenged has gone viral because of her dedication to her husband.

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady who has no hands was seen diligently serving food to a man strongly believed to be her husband.

The woman used her mouth to support the cup of water for her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@user7039992739787.

The touching video opened with the lady holding water for the man to wash his hands.

Video of a disabled lady helping a man to wash his hands

It appears the man had finished eating and she took it upon herself to pour water for him.

She used her neck and chin to support the cup of water while also holding it with her left hand which appears to be amputated.

Her right hand is also not complete as it has the same feature as the left. But amazingly, she used it to gather the plates when the man finished eating.

Her diligence and dedication to the man despite her physical condition have inspired many positive comments. Her lifestyle has also inspired a lot of people who said she is happy despite her condition. @user7039992739787 posted the video.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Gopta Khaki Gush said:

"May God's love be with you always."

@winnie254 said:

"I will not complain again."

@nyamalo said:

"I will not complain again. God may you bless this family."

@user2618888368047 said:

"My the Lord bless you a lot."

@charleskoechgodsent commented:

"God bless you my sister."

@gospeline6 reacted:

"Much love to you. God will be with you always."

christina72552 said:

"May God protect and bless ma."

