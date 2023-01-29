A secondary school teacher has shared a photo of a letter written to a girl by a JSS1 student who is clearly in love

In the handwritten letter, the boy was professing undying love for a girl and asking her to be his valentine, February 14

The teacher has said she hopes that the girl in question agrees to be the boy's val as a copy of the letter goes viral

A secondary school teacher has leaked the contents of a love letter she confiscated from a JSS1 student.

A copy of the letter written in red ink was posted on Twitter and it shows the boy professing undying love for a girl.

The teacher seized the love letter written by a JSS1 student. Photo credit: Twitter/@TeamKatisha and NoSystem images/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Apart from telling the girl how much he loves her, the boy is also asking her to be his val in the forthcoming Valentine's Day.

Viral photo of a love letter written by a school boy

According to the boy, he has realised he would want to spend the rest of his life with the girl in question.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He went on to say that he cannot wait for the rest of his life to start so that he can be with her. It is not know if the girl has replied the love letter, but the teacher who posted it said she is hoping that she says yes.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@ShauwnView said:

"Give the young man his note back, he has preparations to make."

@stargirlyeni commented:

"7th graders getting this meanwhile I’ve never even gotten something near as romantic as this at my age."

@imSoRecklesss said:

"ATE DOWN! I’m texting my boyfriend this."

@ChibuezemNadoz commented:

"I think I need to use this on her, but not with the Valentine part anyways."

@tembisa said:

"This was never any of your business. Give it back!"

Man and lady get maried after meeting on Whatsapp

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady chatted a man up around 4am in the morning.

The lady named Ugo said she and the man later started a relationship in the year 2020.

Their love kicked off and metamophosed into marriage in 2022.

Source: Legit.ng