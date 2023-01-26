A new mum has posted a cute video of her baby born only six days ago but who is able to hold feeding bottle himself

The mum and her husband were surprised that the child can already clutch the bottle and sip gently from it

TikTok users who have seen the video have also expressed their surprised at the baby's unusual stregnth

An infant baby who is just six days old has surprised his parents because he is already able to grab feeding bottle.

The child named Enzo is able to firmly hold the bottle when it is in his mouth and in his mother's hand. This is an amount of stregnth his parents did not expect him to have.

The 6-days-old baby is able to hold his feeding bottle. Photo credit: TikTok/@charlesheureaux.

Source: UGC

In a viral TikTok video, the new mother was seen feeding Enzo in the presence of his father. The child was also holding the bottle.

The dad was also surprised and he was asking his wife what she did to the child to make him so strong.

His wife told him that the child is strong because of the African genes in him. Enzo's father however disputed this as he said the child is from Wakanda.

Apart from his unusal stregnth, the cuteness of the baby has also attracted the attention of TikTok users who have seen the video posted by @charlesheureaux.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Hazie said:

"He is from wakanda."

@Denecia reacted:

"Girl I love your eyes. they're bold and beautiful."

@fejiro said:

"African genes for sure. He's so cute."

@Bea commented:

“He’s from wakanda” is crazyyy."

@Audrey Moono Tyra reacted:

"He is from Wakanda."

@user3184140387339 said:

"Abeg he got the strength of his mommy."

@Ilovevawulence said:

"6 days and holding his bottle? I'm amazed. He is cute."

@Nesha Rampersad commented:

"Wakanda forever. Gorgeous baby."

@user313455940968 said:

"So sweet...congratulations mom and dad."

