A man wore his wife's pink gown and topped it with her shower cap and then started playing with children

Once dressed in his costume, the man stepped out into the living room and started dancing around with his kids

His wife has cried out in a video she posted on TikTok and she says her husband and the children are turning house upside down

A TikTok video has shown a man wearing his wife's red gown and shower cap and playing at home.

The man joined his two children in the living room and played with them in his funny costume.

The man wore his wife's pink gown and played with his children. Photo credit: TikTok/@violatyra.

His two children were already in the living room having a good time when the man emerged with a lot of appetite for play.

Viral video of a man wearing a pink gown

He joined the children and started dancing around the house. The way he looks in the gown and shower cap has been tagged hilarious.

The man's wife who posted the video has cried out jokingly about how her husband joins the children to play at home.

She captioned the video:

"Can someone come and take this family. 2023 I am running away from this madness."

The video was posted by @violatyra and it has attracted a lot of attention.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user7421755950588 said:

"Total happiness."

@violetmab commented:

"Father &daughters dance."

@ceecele1 said:

"My sis don't run away. They are the best family you can have you are very lucky."

@user4432607278409 reacted:

"Father- daughter bond. I get the kafeeling."

@Starr Laikah said:

"Wow,...........am sure he is the best father n husband to you."

@Veen commented:

"It's time for music go go go dad."

@user81Nyendo 4587 said:

"For sure I need a family like this wawoooooo."

@user6175923859912 commented:

"You are blessed, love your family, happiness for real."

