A young Nigerian graduate, Moshoo Ibrahim, has been hailed for his selfless commitment to impacting the lives of young Kwara law undergraduates

Amidst other intellectual programs, the 27-year-old recently co-launched a book to inspire and build the intellectual capacity of the students

He said he is not resting on his oars as he has further plans for the students after his studies at the law school

The impactful academic and selfless initiatives embarked upon by young law graduate, Moshood Ibrahim in Kwara state has been hailed by stakeholders and scholars in the legal profession.

In a recent book launch event held by the Moshood-led Kwara law students association to help all young Kwara law students find inspiration in the legal profession, Moshood was commended by academic scholars and the state stakeholders as being one of the students impacting the community for positive development.

Moshood Ibrahim is Impacting Lives of Young Kwara State Law Undergraduates /Credit:@moshoodibrahim

“I sincerely thank you launching this book and finding me worthy of recognition. This will motivate me to do more for the legal profession and of course inspire young students to become good legal practitioners in future” A federal High court Justice, Hon. Justice I. M Sanni said on Moshood’s laudable activities.

Moshood, the pioneer of the National body of Kwara state law students, a body that pushes and fights for the individual development of all Kwara state law students, had recently organized a law week where together with his team launched “Contemporary Issues in Nigerian”. He said the idea is to speak to the generations of Kwara law students on how to navigate their journey into the legal profession.

The Pacesetter

Moshood Ibrahim told Legit. ng that his motivation for pioneering the Headquarters of the National Association of Kwara state law students in 2019 is that he wanted to unify and bring together all law students of Kwara origin irrespective of their institutions and ethnic backgrounds under one umbrella.

A 2021 graduate of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto and a native of Offa in the southern senatorial district of the state, he has already impacted so much with his idea.

Through the platform in 2019 and 2022, he championed struggles that led to the first and second-ever payments of 100, 000 naira scholarship funds to all Kwara students studying at the Nigerian Law school- a fund that substantiated the expenses of the beneficiaries in their respective campuses.

Moshood speaks on creating opportunities for Kwara law undergraduates

He revealed to Legit.ng’s Abdulwasiu, the various further opportunities the body has facilitated for many of its members.

“When I pioneered the body in 2019, I together with my team visited some kwara legal luminaries spread across Nigeria, luminaries like Yusuf Ali, SAN, O. M Atoyebi, SAN, the youngest SAN in Nigeria. I remember we partnered with him then to help mentor some of our exceptional members through his Omaplex virtual internship program (OVIP).”

“Fast forward to 2023, we now have impressive numbers of our members who have been mentored by the youngest Nigeria’s SAN.” he added.”

Moshood shares his future plans

Speaking on his future plans, he disclosed that he is currently studying to become a qualified legal practitioner at the Nigerian Law School.

He revealed his readiness to be more intentional about helping Kwara law undergraduates after his program.

“After my law school program, I am planning to create a wider forum where I will have the capacity to have a terminal one on one mentorship session with these students.”

“I am currently working on that and I am sure it is going to give me the opportunity to teach experience plus what is obtainable in the legal profession to them,” he added.

