A Nigerian teenager, Seun Ogunsakinwas has been offered a scholarship to ITF high-performance centre in Tunisia

Nigerian Tennis Live said his scholarship was a result of his performance in Nigerian Tennis over the years

He was said to have ranked 2nd in the junior ITF ranking as many hailed him for making the country

A brilliant Nigerian table tennis teenager, Seun Ogunsakin, has been celebrated online for his recent career success. He was offered a scholarship to the ITF high-performance centre in Tunisia

In a post shared on Twitter on January 24 by @naijatennislive, the 13-year-old Ogunsakin was said to have been offered the scholarship due to his excellent performances in tennis over the years.

Ranked second in Nigeria

According to @naijatennislive, Ogunsakin who is of Ekiti origin is currently the number 2 Nigeria tennis player in the junior ITF rankings.

Social media users have showered praises on him on Twitter. Many said he is part of those who are making the country proud.

He is the next big thing

Seun Ogunsakin, having previously won in different junior tennis competitions, has been described by many as the next big thing that would happen to the country’s tennis if they are equipped with the necessary facilities and mentorship.

Godwin Kienka, director of the International Tennis Academy (ITA) and forefront mentor that develops tennis talent in Nigeria, has once commented on Ogunsakin’s tennis prowess saying he is the most promising junior player in Nigeria.

A report emerged that he won a CBN junior tennis championship in March 2022 which enabled him to get a 200,000 naira education grant.

