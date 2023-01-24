A young African talent has innovated a beautiful fitness machine made from a wood

The man identified as Desire said he innovated the machine from his imagination of the common iron one

Many people have commended him and among them were those that said Africa is blessed with talents in all areas

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young man named Desire has stirred reactions on TikTok after innovating a beautiful fitness machine.

In a video he shared on TikTok on January 24, clearly shows that the young man made the machine exclusively from wooden materials.

Young Man Innovates Beautiful Wooden Fitness Machine /Credit:@desire

Source: UGC

Africa has everything

Dubbed as one of the finest African creatives by netizens, the machine indicated a prototype of the common iron one. But the unique difference is the wood it was made with.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many people on TikTok have praised the man’s creativity saying African people are very talented in mostly all fields of life.

The video has generated over 31,000 likes and comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@DAVID RICHARDS said:

“bruh once it gets to full speed there's only one way to stop it.”

@jimmex said:

“ I told u, here in Africa we have everything we need.”

@king goro said:

“transfer that knowledge on metal it will work Africa.”

@chimo said:

“ I my Africans will continue going ahead .

@Abariga Joseph said:

“waw, this wonderful than the electric ⚡ one.even better pass it andit saves your money and its faster rate depends on your speed.”

@Deed problem solver said:

“WOW congratulations that one is much more better than the electric one big up.”

@Monzasportloves said:

“Congratulations my African brother we are very creative and intelligent.”

@efyamarsha said:

“What Africans cannot do doesn’t exist .”

@Linda Sweetnlovely said:

“ we invented every motherfreen things! And they take the credit for it.”

26-year-old Nigerian man invents smokeless stove

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that a 26-year-old Nigerian man had invented a smokeless stove.

According to Daily Times, the Nigerian inventor identified simply as Chinnah, hopes that his amazing piece would help in the saving of lives around the world.

His company called Terraoak is going into producing the smokeless stove at a very large scale, adding that it is a move to ensure a greener environment and reduce the threat of global warming.

Source: Legit.ng