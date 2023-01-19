A video of a kid dancing in a very funny way as she moved her hands and body to a song got people talking

With rapt attention, the kid continued dancing in ways social media users said are reflective of her personality

Among those who reacted to the girl's video were people who noticed her competitor was looking at her

A video of a little girl dancing with great ease as she moved her body without breaking a sweat has stirred massive reactions online.

As she danced to an amapiano song, the kid moved around gently. Despite the fact that she was not the only one dancing, the camera focused on her.

The girl's dance moves had many people laughing. Photo source: TikTok/@djwosky

Source: UGC

Kid dances in funny ways

Many people around looked at the kid with amazement as she danced in her gown. Some social media users who reacted to the TikTok video said that she seems like a kid who does not like problems.

There were others who said that she is interpreting the beat of the song. There was much background noise from people commenting on her performance.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with more than 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ICE NATION said:

"She’s analyzing the beat and will dance later."

YINOLUWA said:

"The aim is not to sweat."

Hindah_1 said:

"Na rich man dance be this."

ADIMAH said:

"This girl no go like stress for her life."

Adesuyi Christabel said:

"She dey analyse the beat! Kimonnn."

@Asa_Chuu said:

"Her opponent is even confused."

YE_Shuaa said:

"Na only she know wetin she dey dance."

user8065466819311 said:

"Cultural dance mixed with amapiano nice one abeg."

