A video of a boy who ran away after approaching beach water has been viewed 2.4 million times on TikTok

The video of the kid went viral and even made him popular because of how he ran away despite going to the water himself

More and more people are talking about the video in the comment section as some say they are impressed by the boy's alertness

A viral TikTok video has shown a little boy who ran away with speed after approaching beach water.

It was as if the boy did not expect what he saw when he got close to the water and the water was also flowing towards him.

Not that there was any danger in sight, but it appeared the boy did not expect the water to make any move towards where he was.

Boy runs away from beach water

The TikTok video showed him moving confidently toward the water as if he wanted to take a dive or have a good bath. But when the water retreated and came back, moving to him, he suddenly became alert and started running away.

The speed with which he turned and returned to the dry ground made the video go viral. Those who have seen the video did not expect him to run. The video was posted by @mt_twins_2021.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Gideon johannes said:

"Murife don't run."

@themirrowsnails reacted:

"After testing 2023 relationships be like."

@Jacky said:

"I was going to the water, now the water is coming to me."

