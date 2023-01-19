A Nigerian boy who has a feminine body and attituded has gone viral after a video of him emerged on TikTok

Apart from his bodily appearance, the boy has a feminine behaviour said to be completely natural and not learned

People have been stunned by the boy's way of talking and his gestures which makes them think he is a girl

A TikTok video of a Nigerian boy who has an interesting girlish behaviour is currently trending online.

People who have seen the video are stunned by the boy's girlish mannerims and gestures which comes off completely feminine.

The boy has gone viral because of his feminine behaviour. Photo credit: TikTok/@estysglow.

Source: UGC

He was seen in a viral video posted by @estysglow. In the video, he spoke while rolling his eyes like girls do.

His hand and facial getures also come off as like those made by ladies when they are talking.

Even his facial expressions are completely feminine. The boy was born that way and people who have seen the video are of the view that he should be protected from discrimination.

The video has attracted a love of show of love for the boy who spoke in pidgin when interacting with a lady.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Tammy Horsfall said:

"He needs guidance and protection. Not his fault he was born this way."

@Crysstal Belle said:

"Awww so fruity & zesty.. the real definition of "born this way"... pls y'all should protect him tho from toxic ppl..this is his identity protect him."

@preyzzy commented:

"The stigma this child is gon face in future ehhn. Sending my love from here."

@Prince Kingsley said:

"Chai...This guy is naturally feminine, we should try and understand all these."

@Dr. Don reacted:

"Just pity this innocent boy! Government should protect this guy."

