A Twitter user named Dogo Shettima has reacted to a picture of a man watching football while a sermon is going on in a mosque

In his post shared on January 18 on his Twitter page, the man said it is very bad for any person to do such an act while the teachings of the noble prophet were going on in the mosque.

Man Reacts to Photo of Man Watching Football Match Inside Mosque /Credit:@dogoshettima

Source: Twitter

We need to train our children

As It appeared that he was not so happy with the man’s conduct, he advised that parents need to focus on their children's upbringing, not the material world, so that acts won’t be rampant in society.

“In the mosque while the imam is preaching and giving sermons on teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW. We need to focus on our children upbringing not material world.” He said.

The post has generated reactions from Twitter users as many of them labelled the act as unfortunate and sad.

Source: Legit.ng