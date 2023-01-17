A Nigerian lady, identified as Classic Joy, has shared a touching clip on TikTok after graduating from school

In the trending video, she ran to her father's workplace and knelt before him to show appreciation

The happy lady went ahead to give him a marker which he used to sign on her shirt while being filmed by an eyewitness

A Nigerian graduate, Classic Joy, has shared the memorable moment she had with her father after graduating from school.

The excited young lady who was dressed in a blue jeans trouser and a white shirt was spotted in a video running towards her dad to show gratitude.

As soon as she got to him, she knelt before her dad and handed a blue marker to him so he can sign on her white shirt.

Her dad smiled as he collected the market from her and wrote "Daddy Damy" on the shirt. He got emotional as he congratulated and thanked her for making him proud.

While sharing the video, Classic Joy noted that if not for her dad and God, she would have remained a nobody.

In her words:

"Thanks, daddy for everything, if not for God and you I don't know where I'll be now."

Social media reactions

@lohreyy wrote:

"Father of the year."

@Emmanuel added:

"Your children will always make you proud."

@ajibolathourvick reacted:

"Congratulations to Dad & daughter."

@oluwatobiloba:

"So emotional."

@JummyproMax commented:

"I wish I could like this video more than once."

@kosianny4 said:

"Am just crying because my dad could not even stay for me to appreciate all he did for us, I miss u dad, Congrat sis."

Watch the video below:

