Like an adult filled with words of wisdom, a little girl was caught on camera admonishing her mother

The kid urged her mother to be bold and good, assuring her that she would get her happiness back this time around

Despite her mother's funny reaction, the kid kept at it, dishing prayers and admonitions that stunned netizens

A woman has shared a video showing her little daughter giving her advise like a grown up.

The innocent kid who lay on her back started by telling her mum that she will get happiness in her heart this time.

She admonished her mum to be bold. Photo Credit: TikTok/@odirinalfred2

Source: UGC

She went on to advise her mum to get anger out of her heart and to keep it bold. She also told her mum to keep her heart good and responsible.

The kid prayed for God's protection upon them and also had funny prayers in between. Her words to her mum in full goes thus:

"Mummy, this time around, you will get that happiness back to your heart.

"Don't get that anger to your heart. Let your heart be bold and good. Let your heart be good and responsible to me.

"Let all the Jesus create you from us. Let all the Lord create us from evil people. Let God protect us from evil people. Let God use his son to protect us."

Her mum couldn't help but laugh. She responded with an 'amen' where necessary.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Rose mama said:

"She is not the only one am seen even my son wen he talks at times I wonder my sis."

Aderonke said:

"Don't get anger to your heart.

"Baby girl sounded like she's giving mama price of advise."

user4598284373976 said:

"Mummy next time don't laugh, she's giving a massage, when u laugh she will be distracted."

Roseline Oyewo said:

"Your Happiness empowered her more when you started laughing her mood change too."

ZZY_WEARS said:

"This is one pass Ancestors ooo,Amen to her prayers."

Delightful bae said:

"Granny how far."

kehji26 said:

"When she said ,this time around’ I was expecting’was bunch of woman ‘I love her thou."

Kid behaves like an adult in her mum's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had acted like a grown up while in her mother's car.

While My Body, My Choice by Naika played in their family's car, the kid with funny expressions written over her face danced.

At a point, the mother had to stop her act to look at the daughter behind her, who was taking the whole thing "too serious".

The way the kid performed to the song shows that was definitely not her first time in front of a camera and she must have rehearsed well.

Source: Legit.ng