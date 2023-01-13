A mother has posted the video of the moment her daughter bumped into her in the room and disturbed her privacy

In the TikTok video she posted on January 10, the child was weeping profusely at the door until it was opened for her

The woman said she has no privacy as a mother and that she barely has time for herself since the child is always interruping

A mother has posted a video to show the moment her child bumped into her a room.

In the TikTok video posted January 10 by @thetarawalliefamily, the child was seen weeping profusely outside the room.

The baby bumped into her mothe in the room and disrupted her privacy. Photo credit: TikTok/@thetarawalliefamily.

It was not until the room was opened for her that she stopped weeping and she speedly crawled into the room to meet her mother.

Video of when a child bumped into her mother

The mother said in the video that being a mother means she does not have time for herself.

She said the baby is always interrupting and that it is one of the things that comes with motherhood.

The video which is very relatable has sparked reactions from other mothers on TikTok. They shared their own experiences with their own children.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Humbo63 said:

"Little beauty."

@bongiwe olothando commented:

"Mine follows me even when I go to the bathroom."

@skangelarejoice said:

"My labour pain was too hard. l Don't live my kid alone even though l love privacy. She is my handbag. My hearts bleeds to see her crying."

@KaidaKaidz commented:

"My 7-year-old still sits outside the door till I’m out!"

@user73726285943496 said:

"Please employ me to look after her. I'm a good caregiver."

@chilochimamu said:

"What I'm currently experiencing."

@Asa OGB commented:

"Gosh. That's what am passing through now. Me I like privacy alot."

New-born baby clings to its father and refuses to sleep

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a father got tired after carrying his child from 6am to 12pm.

The Nigerian father said anytime he wants to stand up and rest, the baby starts to cry.

The new father was encouraged by many people who told him to keep taking good care of the child.

