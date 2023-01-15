A wife and her husband wanted to spend some time together but they were interrupted by their little son who joined them

In a TikTok video, the wife told her husband that she is ovulating, hence her body was ready for another baby

But just when she was about dragging her husband into the room, their little son jumped into the show and played the spoiler

A romantic moment between a wife and her husband was interrupted by their son who played the spoiler.

In a TikTok video, the wife told her husband that she was ovulating that her body was ready for another baby.

The woman told her husband that she wants them to make another baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@nurseglory0.

She dragged the husband as they wanted to enter their room in the funny video posted by @nurseglory0.

Child interrupts his parents who wanted to spend time together

But just before they could make it into the room, they were interrupted by their son who jumped up and insisted on joining them.

She captioned the video:

"i'm ovulating, let's go make another baby. I think our son wants to join us."

The hilarious video has elicited a lot of engaments from TikTok users who refer to it as nothing but adorable.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user7785635950585 laughed:

"Hahahaha. OMG!"

@Dee said:

"Majesty has a say in this."

@namulungibrenda39 said:

"So lovely."

@noredia2 commented:

"This is lovely."

@Rumbidzai Marara said:

"Majee so jealousy."

