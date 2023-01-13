The special kissing method used by a man and his wife during their wedding has sparked reactions on TikTok

In a video posted by Tikiba, the bride and the groom made wedding goers to laugh during the kissing session

The video has generated comments from TikTok users some of who said the bride performed better than the groom

A TikTok video showing when a man shared kisses with his wife during their wedding has gone viral.

In the short clip posted by Tikiba, the MC called for the couple to kiss and everyone watched as they did it their own way.

The bride brought her mouth for kissing when the MC made the call. Photo credit: TikTok/@tikiba29.

Source: UGC

The bride was the first to bring forward her mouth as the groom appeared to be a little bit shy.

Bride and groom sharing funny kiss during wedding

There was a lot of crowd at the weding venue and the bride and the groom were standing in the middle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Once the MC made the kissing call, the bride came forward, stretching her lips in a funny manner.

The groom initially looked away but when he did bring his own lips, they continuted to kiss until the MC intervented in their midst.

It was as if they were not done kissing when the MC stepped in their midst and sort of seperated them.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Nyarkoaaaa said:

"Someone should kiss my comment."

@NANA KING117 reacted:

"The girl's mouth is ready."

@itzamara reacted:

"It a big wedding ooo. See crowd ,or did they come to witness if it true or they are rich?"

@Adebayo Oyinkanso135 asked:

"Why you dey separate them naa."

Man cancels his wedding over suspicioun of cheating

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man canceled his wedding after finding out that the bride visited her ex-boyfriend.

It was discovered that the bride made a last-minute visit to the ex's house before the ceremony.

A video showed when the man stormed out of the wedding and canceled the whole show.

In a bid to appease her man, the lady fell on the ground and begged endlessly, but her pleas were fruiltess as the man insisted on not getting married to her anymore.

While some netizens took sides with the man, others said such a thing is not enough to end a wedding.

Source: Legit.ng