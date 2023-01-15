A child shocked his mother when he insisted on baptising all his toys in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit

In a trending video, the child dipped the toy in a bathtub and declared that it has been baptised according to the Bible

People are impressed by the boy's knowledge of spiritual matters and his enthusiasm about the things of God

A trending TikTok video has shown a boy who baptised his toy using the water in the bathtub in the bathroom.

The video seen on the TikTok handle of @according_2luke shows the boy insisting that all his toys have to be baptised.

The boy insisted on baptising his toys. Photo credit: TikTok/@according_2luke.

The video opened with the child standing and asking his mum if she was ready to witness the baptism.

Video of a child baptising his toys goes viral

After she noded her approval, he picked the toy from the toilet seat and moved into the batroom.

His mother watched as he dipped the toy into the water in the bathrub and baptised it.

The child's passion for spiritual things has made him a viral sensation on TikTok. Many say he has potentials to suceed in ministry.

Watch the video below:

TikTok reactions

@erinmhowell said:

"This is the most precious thing ever! God bless your family!"

@katbang05 commented:

"He just doing the Lords work!!!!"

@Bubblingbrwnsuga said:

"Blessings to you and your family Luke!!!!"

@ChristieT1234 said:

"Simply the best."

@heather_nic_chris reacted:

"He is truly a special little boy!!"

@Danielle said:

"As a stuffed animal restorer who gives baths regularly, I might have to start baptizing them like your sweet boy does."

@Des.tinationsss commented:

"Awww this warms my heart god bless him."

@Misselizaxo said:

"Love itttt !! May the lord continue to bless you Luke."

@Miss Prissy commented:

"Oh my goodness."

