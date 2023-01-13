A father has shown how proud he is of his son who just emerged with a 4th position at the US spelling bee competition

In a video that has gone viral, the happy father praised the son for making him proud as teared up with joy

Many people who reacted said that the video brought tears to their eyes, adding that the father seemed fulfilled

A father was very happy after his son emerged in 4th position at a US spelling bee competition.

In a video that was shared on Instagram on January 11 by @goodnews_movement, the man was seen crying in joy as he commended his don for making him proud.

Father cries with joy as son emerges 4th at spelling bee competition /Credit:@goodnewsmovement

He struggled to hold his tears

The video clip showed how both the father and son hugged themselves while facing the camera as the father struggled to hold back his tears.

Many people on social media found the video very emotional and inspiring. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 67, 000 likes and comments.

Netizens react

@knight_kimberly said:

“ Yes. Little one. I am proud of you too! You are black excellence.”

@sophums said:

“core memory. That’s is parents pride beaming through this video.”

@riggg_martinez said:

“I know mommas love hard but when a dad lives hard. It molds a child.”

@adotti said:

“Great parents. Good memories for all of them.”

@marcuslinial said:

“4th place? Some people didn’t even get a seat at the table. You did great job kid.”

@austintxhairqueen said:

“I wish she would stop laughing at them.”

@hearthwrspencerudd said:

“Such a refreshing change from the tiger parents who make their children’s childhood so unhappy.”

