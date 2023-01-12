A billionaire young Nigerian man has been trending on social media over her love for physical fitness

The man took to social to announce his need for a professional trainer to train him in Dubai

Many people on social media reacted as he requested that qualified trainers should apply in his DM

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A Dubai-based Nigerian billionaire Stephen Akintayo has been the topic of discussion on social media after announcing his need for personal fitness and gym coach on social media.

In his post shared on Twitter on January 12, Akintayo said he needs the trainers to train him at the world’s tallest house Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Nigerian Billionaire Wants Gym Instructor, Tennis Coach To Train Him at World's Tallest House in Dubai /Credit:@stephenakintayo

Source: Twitter

They must be residents in Dubai

According to him, he said he is working hard in 2023 to learn from culture, reason he needs the three coaches; Gym, golf and tennis coach to train him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also set a condition that they must be residents of Dubai.

Many people on social media wondered how rich he is as they troop on his Twitter page to recommend trainers for him.

Netizens react

@jacobfloww said:

“Dr. Are you getting ready for the next olympics.”

@we_realtors said:

“Dr. are you the next Tiger woods.”

@sabz124 said:

“I need these coaches too. They should wait for me in Dubai. I should be there soon, I am working in a plan

@mideyy said:

“Can recommend some one for you who lives in Dubai, he is a guy full oif integrity and very loyal, you can reach out to him sir.”

@stylocomedian said:

“ I have passport to come over, can I apply boss.”

Fitness trainer in her 70s shares video of herself at the gym, people react

Meanwhile, legit. ng earlier reported how a 71-year-old fitness trainer has been the topic of discussion on social media after showing off herself at the gym.

Senior coach, a pretty woman who has remained very strong despite her age, has continued to update her fans with inspiring videos of herself at the gym.

She earlier shared a video of herself leaving the gym and some people criticized the video, stating that she might need to rest a little.

Source: Legit.ng