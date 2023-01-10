A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase what she has been able to achieve in the year 2023 so far

The lady identified as Favour appreciated for making it an already amazing year which has only gone 11 days

Favour was able to buy a new car for her father, bought a house in Abuja and another interesting feat

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Favour has celebrated her achievements in 2023 which is only a few days in.

In a TikTok video, she listed some of her achievements that includes buying a new car for her father as well as getting a new job.

She has achieved a lot in 2023. Photo Credit: TikTok/@favourolaedo

Source: UGC

She also noted that she acquired a new house in Abuja. The young lady appreciated God for making these possible, noting that what he cannot do does not exist.

"Such an amazing year for me… It was double blessings God did so much for me… can’t list all," she captioned the video.

Social media users marvelled at her feats and prayed for the same in their lives.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Justus Emmanuel Chisom said:

"My boss refused to settle me after 2years of serving him, 2023 has to be better."

Cynthia_Godwin said:

"Congratulations❤, May God Almighty be praised and glorified forever, Amen."

feliciadelvalle86 said:

"Ahh 2023 that just started when me sef go count my blessings like this."

Light said:

"I talk am say dis year go dy far more better, joyful and peaceful than last year.

"I pray it continues dear."

BlessGold said:

"Just this New year??? Wow God is great!!!! Congratulations baby girl."

Kelechi said:

"Which vid are you thanking you don't have any job before ,where did you get ann the millions to buy a car and a house at Abuja over night and then get a better job woman this gender will suprise you Asswear."

Source: Legit.ng