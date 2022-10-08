A beautiful Nigerian lady has shared the story of how started her business in Lagos state with just N100k

According to the lady named Marygold Onuwa, she saw herself through school and started her business after working for a while

She said her business has been blessed even though she used to earn as little as N18k as salary when she was working

A Nigerian lady who used to be a salary earner is now a business owner.

The lady identified as Marygold Onuwa shared her inspiring story on TikTok to celebrate her success.

Marygold celebrated because her business progressed despite earning N18k as salary earlier in life. Photo credit: TikTok/@merrygoldonunwa.

Source: UGC

Marygold said in the video that she was the one who saw herself through school.

She had to work after schooling in Lagos and save up resources to start her own business.

Her salary as at then was N18k before it progressed to N40k.

Mary starts business in Lagos with N100k

She however summoned courage and started her own business with just N100k.

Marygold revealed in the video that her business is now worth millions. She sang and praised God in happiness for the success she has recorded.

She recorded the video in what appears to be her shop and it has melted many hearts on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Marygold's story

TikTokers have congratulated her on her success story. See some of the comments below:

@Chidera shalom said:

"Congratulations sis, pls I have 100k pls how can I start the business pls I need guidelines."

@user9208180509664 reacted:

"This use to be my story but now God has taken over. Thank you Jesus."

@Oyoko baby said:

"Congratulations omalicha. Na only baba God fit rund am."

@Ebere Prisy commented:

"I'm proud of you sister."

Source: Legit.ng