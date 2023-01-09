A young Nigerian wife-to-be has excitedly showcased the massive array of items she got as a bride price

The lady struck poses with the items that include bar soaps, a bag of rice, a ram, amongst other perishable edibles

She showered encomiums on her husband-to-be, saying her man on fire came prepared and paid in full

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has revealed the different items her husband-to-be brought as payment for her bride price.

In a TikTok post, she posed before the plenty items with great pride as she praised her fiance for coming prepared.

She said her bride price was paid in full. Photo Credit: TikTok/@amyspecialabacha2

Source: UGC

She described her man as her man on fire and celebrated herself as she got a step closer to tying the knot.

From the items she showcased, a ram, bar spas, a bag of rice, soft drinks and custard were spotted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users joined the lady in celebrating the full payment of her bride price.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user5127659132436 said:

"Congratulations dear."

LOVETH OMOKARO said:

"Na wa ooo."

Becca said:

"Congrats dear."

Lady flaunts things she got as bride price payment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had shown off the massive array of items paid for as her bride price.

Taking to the Facebook group Rant HQ Extention, Chdindu shared photos of the items not limited to fruits, soft drinks, clothing materials and ladies' bags of different colours.

The lady's showcase was however met with mixed reactions and she responded by taking a swipe at her 'haters.' Chidindu downplayed the costliness of the list, stressing that what was more important is her man's ability to surpass the payments.

She added that her man's love for her made him stand his ground and go on with the rites despite knowing that it was expensive. She wrote:

"Why is this group filled with haters? I posted my traditional marriage items and many people are complaining, madam and oga my husband isn't complaining, he loves me so much and that's why he stood his ground and did the traditional rites knowing its expensive, and besides he isn't supposed to steal me from my people..."

Source: Legit.ng