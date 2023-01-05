A mother of triplets has posted a video to celebrate the progress of her babies as they clock three months old

In a video posted on Christmas Eve, 2022, the mother also showed the 35 tins of NAN milk consumed by the babies

TikTok users are still in awe of the babies as they took to the comments to pour congratulatory messages on the mother

A TikTok mother has posted a video of the 35 tins of NAN milk consumed by her triplets in three months.

The video of the kids was posted on Christmas Eve, 2022 by Untouchable Triplets and it also shows their mother's large baby bump.

The triplets consumed 35 tins of NAN milk in 3 months. Photo credit: TikTok/@untouchabletriplets1.

Source: UGC

Apart from the empty tins of milk and her baby bump, the woman also included photos of the day she delivered the babies.

Video of 35 tins of NAN milk consumed by triplets

In one of the scenes in the video, she was surrounded by hospital staff after delivery.

The video of the kids has attracted congratulatory comments from other TikTok users who also tapped into the blessing.

Many of the comments have also prayed for such a blessing in the families. By the morning of Januray 5, the video has been viewed 31k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Christianah Itunu Ar said:

"Wao! Congratulations!"

@AlhajaNimotalahiAzeez said:

"Triple congratulations. God you're marvellous."

@tunrayo said:

"Congrats! I tap from your blessing."

@Eva Luna commented:

"Congratulations dear my dream kids."

@dotty said:

"I tap the same blessings in Jesus name."

@theresaejiroowoh reacted:

"Congratulations big sister."

@Hemingway Nana Ama said:

"Wowowowow congratulations I tap into your blessings two boys and one girl in Jesus mighty name Amen Amen and Amen."

@Tiwa'sbeautyempire said:

"Congratulations I received my own twins at the right time with peace and joy."

@Ajokeade29 said:

"Congratulations sis. I tap into this beautiful blessing."

Woman celebrate as she gives birth to twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng equally reported that a mother welcomed twins.

The woman posted a video update on TikTok, telling people how she spent half of 2022 being pregnant.

She was congratulated by many people who described her as a strong woman.

Source: Legit.ng