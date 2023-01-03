A Nigerian man took drastic action to nab his girlfriend after suspecting her for long of stealing his money

The man deliberately left some money in his clothes and watched as she took them out to wash herself

The unsuspecting lady fell into his trap but still managed to turn around the situation after being caught red-handed

A Nigerian man has shared a video of his girlfriend stealing his money while washing his clothes outside.

In a TikTok video, he recorded her searching through one of his shorts and then quickly hiding the money she found in it.

She didn't know he was watching her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@saskid_lae

The lady who had looked left and right before hiding the money was stunned after he caught her.

Elated at finally catching her, the young man said that he had suspected that she used to take his money but she had denied it in the past.

Despite being caught, the young lady didn't own up to her action and instead defended it. She said that it was actually her money and not his.

According to her, it was the money left after she bought soap to be used in washing his clothes. The duo argued back and forth in the funny video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

mhiz Adegold said:

"I love d way she quickly changed it she didn’t even think of what to say,oga u go still pay money sef.....test gone wrong."

Obafemi Daniel said:

"So ra fun obirin ooo.

"Just imagine how she bluntly and confidently turned the tide against him.

"An example of bushmeat caught the hunter."

Ajala Nofisat969 said:

"Omo swear won come out from the guy mouthna olori buruku leyin obinrin yi he won say ooe swallow the swear back make she no use food finish him."

@veekiehorlar said:

"Is the way she is using style to check if money still remains in the pocket."

user8419459412741 said:

"Ok u will give me cloth to wash and u will not put money in ur pocket by ur self abi...ur cloth go dirty tired cause na money dey ginger me."

shinaolowo said:

"How come you get these clothes and na only towel you dey always put on . explain abeg."

Wife uses money hubby gave her for hair to start a business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wife had used the money her husband gave her for hair to start a poultry business.

The woman said that when she was going to take N195,000 out of the money to buy the bone straight, she had a second thought and saw that it was frivolous spending.

While thinking of business ideas, a YouTube page she stumbled on taught her about the poultry business and that was how she started.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the woman showed people the poultry and how her chickens have grown big. She is waiting to cash out on the business come December.

