A lady got a surprise cash gift after offering money to a stranger on a shopping spree

The stranger disguised himself to request for monetary help from the lady to shop for his mother at home

In the touching video, the man was touched by her generosity and the lady burst into tears after the man rewarded her with huge cash gifts

A lady was overwhelmed with emotions as a total stranger gifted him $550 (N246,444) to reward her generous gestures.

At the start of the short video shared on Instagram by @isaiahgarza, the stranger met the lady at a shopping mall and requested monetary help for him to shop for his mother.

A generous lady

Surprisingly, the lady who claimed to also need money to offset a phone debt gifted him $5 (N2,225).

The stranger was touched by her generous gesture and gifted her $550 to offset her debt and take care of shopping bills.

She burst into tears

The lady could not believe her eyes, she burst into tears saying she did not expect help from him.

Many people on social media found the man’s kind gesture very emotional as they said the lady really understand the importance of the help she has gotten.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@mykidsaremyworld_handr said:

"That’s my BESTFRIEND … she has thee biggest heart ever !!!! Love u nika !!!,"

@sendosnu_alt said:

"Where he makes the money from tho…"

@angeloxluna said:

"With the price of bills going up, that alone helps a lot."

@jadzia_h said:

"Oh my gosh I’m in tears ❤️‍ these videos remind me that there is good people in the world!!!."

@si_guy83 said

"My guy you started a chain reaction of generosity."

Stranger gives man in wheelchair money

Meanwhile, Legit. ng previously reported that a kind stranger had surprised a man in a wheelchair with money.

The poor man looked scared of the stranger at first and even said, “You want to kill me.” He continued to say there were no cars stopping to give him some food or money as he sat next to the traffic lights or intersection.

The old guy told the stranger named Phakathi he doesn't often eat and the rest is history. The generous man was touched and initially gave the old man some cash, which led to tears, before giving him more money.

Source: Legit.ng